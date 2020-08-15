A village head was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district on Friday, following which violent protests broke out in Tarwan area, PTI reported. His supporters set vehicles and the Bongaria police outpost on fire.

The deceased, identified as 42-year-old Satyamev Jayate, was a Dalit man and the head of Bansgaon village. The accused allegedly shot him six times during the day and informed his family about the killing, according to NDTV. A child also died during the ensuing chaos after Jayate’s death. A team of senior police and district officials were sent to the site to bring the incident under control.

“The role of four persons has emerged in the incident,” Azamgarh Superintendent of Police Triveni Singh said. “A cash reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced on each of them. Action is being taken against them under the National Security Act and the Gangster Act.”

Taking cognisance of the incident and the deaths, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath ordered the immediate suspension of the station house officer and the outpost in-charge. He also directed authorities to book the accused under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act, while also seizing their property.

Adityanath also announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the village head’s family and the minor who died. This is in addition to the assistance under the SC/ST Act, the state government said.

CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 5 lakhs each for the kin of the village head & a child who were killed by assailants at a village in Tarvan Police Station area of Azamgarh district. He has directed to registered a case under Gangster Act & NSA agains the accused. pic.twitter.com/6pn41ko9Xk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state over the incident. “The report about the gruesome murder of the Dalit village head Satyamev Jayate ‘Pappu’ of Bansgaon village of Azamgarh on the eve of the Independence Day and death of one crushed to death is extremely sad,” she tweeted. “What is the difference between the previous Samajwadi Party government and present Bharatiya Janata Party government if Dalits are subjected to atrocities in this manner and murdered?”