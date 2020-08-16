Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked people to be alert, as heavy rains triggered floods in some parts of the state, The News Minute reported on Sunday. The chief minister also directed concerned officials to be alert, especially in Karimnagar and Warangal districts, which have received the most rainfall.

“The chief minister reviewed the rain and flood situation at the Pragathi Bhavan and spoke with the chief secretary, the director-general of police and the ministers, and ordered the setting up of two control rooms in Hyderabad,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, said according to ANI. “He also instructed ministers to coordinate with the collectors and police officials on a regular basis.”

Several areas in Hyderabad and nearby rural regions have been flooded since August 14, NDTV reported. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more heavy rain in the next three days. Over 600 buildings have been declared vulnerable in Hyderabad.

Two control rooms have been set up in Hyderabad. The National Disaster Response Force has deployed two helicopters for rescue operations. The State Disaster Response Force has been put on alert.

The flooding has affected 500 houses and low-lying areas around Warangal and Bhupalpally districts. Over 1,000 people have been moved to safer locations, including 13 who were rescued by the fire department. In Bhupalpally, 12 farmers from Kundanpally village were rescued by a helicopter.

A truck was washed away in Siddipet town. The cleaner has been rescued but the driver is feared drowned.