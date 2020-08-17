Coronavirus: India’s toll crosses 50,000; Rajasthan HC suspended after chief justice tests positive
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deferred the upcoming elections by four weeks to October 17, after coronavirus cases re-emerged in the country.
The number of deaths in India crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday after 941 people died in 24 hours. The toll is now 50,921. India also reported 57,981 cases in 24 hours, taking the total count to 26,47,663. There are now 6,76,900 active cases, while as many as 19,19,842 people have recovered.
Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court has suspended work for three days and organised tests for all employees after Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty tested positive last week.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern deferred the upcoming elections by four weeks to October 17, after coronavirus cases re-emerged in the country. The number of deaths in the US, meanwhile, has crossed 1,70,000. The toll now stands at 1,70,052 after 483 people died on Sunday. The country has so far recorded 54.03 lakh cases – a number that experts warn may be lower than the actual figure as America has not yet increased testing.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 2.15 crore people and claimed over 7,73,934 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker. More than 1.36 crore people have recovered so far.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.28 am: The Rajasthan High Court has suspended all work starting Monday after Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty tested positive, reports NDTV.
“ln view of recent results of Covid-19 tests conducted at the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court, it is notified that court and office work at the Rajasthan High Court (Jaipur Bench) shall remain suspended from August 17 to 19 for Covid-19 testing,” reads a notice issued by the registrar general.
10.25 am: The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala has opened today for prayers, but devotees will not be allowed due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports PTI. The temple will remain open till August 21 and only the usual rituals will be conducted, says the Travancore Devaswom Board, which manages the hill shrine.
10.22 am: Chinese company CanSino Biologics Inc has won a patent approval from Beijing for its coronavirus candidate Ad5-nCOV, reports Reuters, citing state media. This is the first vaccine patent granted by China.
8.54 am: India has so far tested 3,00,41,400 samples, the Indian Council of Medical Research says. Of this, 7,31,697 samples were tested on Sunday alone.
8.52 am: Japan’s economy shrank at annual rate of 27.8% in April-June amid the coronavirus crisis, PTI reports, citing government data. Local media reports that this is the country’s worst drop since World War II.
8.20 am: India has conducted more than 3 crore tests, the Ministry of Health says. “Enhanced and timely testing is not only keeping the Positivity Rate low but also the Fatality Rate low,” the ministry says, according to ANI.
8 am: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern defers the upcoming elections by four weeks to October 17, after coronavirus cases re-emerged in the country. Voting was originally expected to take place on September 19 but the reporting of a case in Auckland last week, after 102 days without community transmission, sent the back into lockdown, according to AFP.
“This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead,” she says.
Four new cases of the coronavirus with no known source were found in a household in Auckland on August 11. There are now 49 confirmed cases. Since the pandemic began in January, New Zealand has reported just 1,631 cases of the coronavirus and 22 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
7.55 am: Assam’s Covid-19 infections on Sunday rose to 76,875 with 1,317 new cases, PTI reports. The toll now stands at 189.
7.45 am: Government-run liquor shops in Chennai were on Sunday allowed to reopen from August 18 between 10 am and 7 pm. The TASMAC shops were earlier reopened in other parts of the state. Tamil Nadu reported 5,950 new cases and 125 deaths on Sunday. With this the state’s tally rose to 3.38 lakh.
7.40 am: Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit. “He remains stable and the doctors are closely monitoring his clinical parameters,” said a statement by Assistant Director (Medical Services) Anuradha Baskaran of MGM Healthcare in Chennai. The veteran musician had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
