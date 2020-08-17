The Congress on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken the general secretary in charge of Rajasthan, two days after the Ashok Gehlot-led government won the trust vote in the Assembly. Maken replaced Avinash Pandey at the top post.

“The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contribution of Shri Avinash Pandey,” the Congress said in a statement.

Pandey’s replacement as the general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan was one of the main demands of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot before his truce with the party, according to NDTV. Pilot had alleged that he was not being given a fair hearing because of Pandey’s bias towards Gehlot.

Maken and Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had been in Rajasthan for nearly a month to work a way out of the political crisis in the state.

The Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan won a trust vote in the Assembly on Friday, ending a month-long political turmoil in the state, triggered by Pilot’s revolt against the party. A day before the trust vote, Pilot and Gehlot met at a key Congress meeting, where they were seen greeting each other warmly. Earlier last week, the Congress secured a truce with Pilot by announcing a three-member panel to address his grievances.

The Congress also announced the members of this panel on Sunday. Maken will join KC Venugopal and Ahmed Patel on the panel to address Pilot’s grievances.

INC COMMUNIQUE



Important Notification regarding constitution of three member committee for Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/eAlJR0U9QJ — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) August 16, 2020

Pilot and Gehlot both welcomed Maken’s appointment on Sunday. “I congratulate Shri Maken and hope that his vast organisational experience will help strengthen the party and energise the party workers in the state,” Gehlot wrote on Twitter on Sunday. “Eagerly looking forward to working with him.”

“Heartiest congratulations to Ajay Maken on being appointed general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan,” Pilot tweeted. “Your appointment will definitely boost the morale of Rajasthan Congress workers.”

I congratulate Shri Maken and hope that his vast organisational experience will help strengthen the party and energise the party workers in the state. Eagerly looking forward to working with him. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 16, 2020