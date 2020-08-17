Delhi: Fire breaks out at Parliament Annexe Building, brought under control
A short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the incident.
A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Parliament Annexe Building in New Delhi on Monday, PTI reported. Seven fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.
“It is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit,” said Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service.
Further investigation is underway and no injuries have been reported.
More details are awaited.