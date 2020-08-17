Former Bihar Industries Minister Shyam Razak on Monday joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal, reported ANI. Party leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav was present at the event held in Patna.

This came a day after the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government sacked Razak while the ruling Janata Dal United expelled him. “Rajak has been expelled from the party for being found involved in anti-party activities,” JD(U) state president Basistha Narayan Singh told the Hindustan Times.

However, Razak on Monday claimed that he has not been expelled and said that he would tender his resignation to the Speaker later in the day. “I cannot stay where social justice is being stripped,” Rajak told ANI. He, however, had confirmed that he would be joining the RJD. “Around 99% of people in Janata Dal (United) party are upset with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar but are unable to form a decision. I don’t know about others but I am joining [the] Rashtriya Janata Dal.”

Bihar: Shyam Rajak joins Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in presence of Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.



Shyam Rajak was removed from Bihar Industries Minister's post & was also expelled from JDU, by CM Nitish Kumar yesterday. pic.twitter.com/xPf04a0v29 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

The developments come as parties are gearing up for the Assembly elections in November. The Election Commission is yet to announce the poll dates. The tenure of the current Assembly ends on November 29.

Razak had switched to the JD(U) in 2009 from the RJD. In 2010, he won from the Phulwari seat on a JD(U) ticket. He, however, was upset with the party leadership for not giving him prominence.

Chief Minister Kumar broke his Janata Dal (United)’s alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the state in June 2017, two years after winning the Assembly elections. He later allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party and was sworn in as the chief minister again.