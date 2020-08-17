As many as 868 people across 11 states in India have died due to floods between May and August 12, the Centre has said.

West Bengal reported the maximum deaths at 245, followed by Assam (136), Kerala (101), Gujarat (98), Karnataka (86), Madhya Pradesh (77), Uttarakhand (46), Tamil Nadu (24), Bihar (24), Arunachal Pradesh (17) and Uttar Pradesh (14), the report released by the Ministry of Home Affairs’ disaster management division last week showed.

Lakhs of people and thousands of acres of crops were affected in these regions due to the incessant rainfall and floods.

Last week, the United Nations said it would provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable communities in India who have been worst-affected by heavy rain and flooding in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states – Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala – to review the flood situation there.

Extremely heavy rainfall in North West and Central India from August 11 to 14 helped erase precipitation deficit in the month of July, the Hindustan Times reported, citing the National Weather Forecasting Centre. “Yes, this year we have seen exceptional rains and several cases of extreme weather events,” senior scientist RK Jenamani told the newspaper.

Odisha

Two people were killed as heavy rain hit parts of Odisha on Sunday, PTI reported. A yellow weather alert was sounded for nine districts.

Twelve gates of the Hirakud dam were opened as water levels rose rapidly following heavy rain, according to OTV News.

Odisha is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Centre in Odisha said that rain will be caused by a low-pressure area, which has now weakened and lies over Jharkhand.

Hirakud Dam authorities open 12 gates of the reservoir following rise in water level due to incessant rain in upper catchment areas #Odisha pic.twitter.com/DMaVN57hhY — OTV (@otvnews) August 17, 2020

Chhattisgarh

The Indian Air Force on Monday carried out an operation to rescue a man caught in turbulent water at the Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh after heavy rain.

#WATCH Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper today rescued a man at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. Due to heavy flow in the dam, IAF was requested to carry out a rescue operation: Dipanshu Kabra, IG Bilaspur Range (Video source-Bilaspur Police) pic.twitter.com/IaGddp2gt6 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

In the state’s South Bastar area, several rivers and water bodies began overflowing after heavy rain on Sunday, according to PTI. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel directed all district officials to remain alert and brace for a flood-like situation.

Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts in South Bastar have been pounded by heavy rain over the last three days. Several villages in the districts were cut-off from the district headquarters.

Telangana

Roads in Telangana’s Mancherial district were submerged after heavy rain on Sunday. A pregnant woman was taken to hospital on a tractor by the police as the road connecting her village to the hospital was flooded, according to ANI.

Telangana: Policemen took a pregnant woman on a tractor from her village to a hospital at Chennur in Kotapally Mandal of Mancherial district, yesterday. The road connecting the village to Chennur was submerged and closed due to an overflowing stream. pic.twitter.com/BSDXXub6bW — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2020

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh, where 77 people have been killed due to the floods so far, saw heavy rain on Sunday. Photos on social media showed submerged roads and people trying to drain out water from their homes.

Madhya Pradesh: Rainwater entered into the residential areas of Jabalpur last night, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/7TRLkdkl4i — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Rain alert for Maharashtra and Delhi

The weather department on Sunday issued a red rain alert for Pune and Satara districts in Maharashtra, PTI reported. The weather office also forecast heavy rain for Mumbai, Raigad, and Palghar from Monday.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is also likely to occur over Delhi, Gurugram, Manesar, Bijnor and Chandpur on Monday, the weather office said.