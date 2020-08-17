The police of Odisha have registered a case against a woman in Puri for allegedly beating up her 15-month-old son and mother-in-law, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday. A widely circulated video of the assault, which was captured and uploaded by the woman’s husband, has sparked public outrage.

Puri Superintendent of Police Akhileshwar Singh said case was lodged against Rojalin Nayak, after the CCTV footage of the assault was submitted by her husband, Chakradhar Nayak. “The CCTV footage is of last month in which the woman is seen kicking the child,” Singh said. “She has also thrashed her mother-in-law. We would arrest her.”

The Puri Child Welfare Committee has also taken cognisance of the case.

Nayak, who runs a small shop in Bhubaneswar, had installed CCTV cameras in his house following complaints that his wife used to beat up his parents. “My wife used to harass my old parents,” he told the newspaper. “She used to thrash my son too. Finding no other way I installed CCTV cameras in my house.”

However, Rojalin Nayak denied the allegations and accused her husband and parents-in-law of torturing her, according to News18. She alleged that the family sometimes didn’t give her food and claimed she hit her child as a reaction to her famished state.