Former First Lady Michelle Obama on Monday launched a scathing attack on United States President Donald Trump during the first night of the Democratic National Convention, calling him the “wrong president” of the country and someone “clearly in over his head”, The New York Times reported.

Obama urged Americans to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden like “our lives depend on it” and argued that Trump has not provided the necessary moral leadership, especially when the country is facing crises on multiple fronts.

“Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy,” the wife of former President Barack Obama said. “So let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can. Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

Barack Obama was president when Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017. The former first lady said that she has seen the difficulties of the presidency firsthand and that the job is hard.

“A president’s words have the power to move markets,” she added. “They can start wars or broker peace. They can summon our better angels or awaken our worst instincts. You simply cannot fake your way through this job...Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too.”

Obama said Biden’s steady and empathetic approach to problems was the answer and urged voters to do whatever it takes to ensure his victory. “So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election,” she added. “If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.”

The former first lady called Biden a “profoundly decent” man, who is guided by faith. “He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country,” she said. “And he listens. He will tell the truth and trust science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team. And he will govern as someone who’s lived a life that the rest of us can recognise.”

Biden will end the hate Trump created: Bernie Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders, who was Biden’s leading rival for the party’s nomination, said it was imperative to defeat Trump. “Many of the ideas we fought for that just a few years ago were considered radical are now mainstream,” he said. “But let us be clear. If Donald Trump is re-elected, all the progress we have made will be in jeopardy.”

Sanders also made a case for Biden, saying his steady approach to problems was needed to confront the coronavirus pandemic, economic woes and racial injustice plaguing the country. “Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created,” Sanders said. “He will stop the demonisation of immigrants, the coddling of white nationalists, the racist dog whistling, the religious bigotry and the ugly attacks on women.”

Sanders said the election is about preserving democracy and the most important event in the history of the country. “In response to the unprecedented set of crises we face, we need an unprecedented response – a movement, like never before, of people who are prepared to stand up and fight for democracy and decency – and against greed, oligarchy and bigotry,” he added.