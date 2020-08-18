The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two persons for allegedly attacking a woman, who was found bleeding with sharp cuts on her face and throat near a canal in Meerut, NDTV reported. The accused have been identified as the woman’s brother and brother-in-law.

The 20-year-old woman was admitted to Meerut District Hospital and her condition is stable.

The woman, a resident of Hapur, said she was assaulted because she was in love with a man from a different caste and her family was against the relationship, according to Mirror Now.

On Monday, the woman’s brother lured her near the canal on the pretext of meeting her lover and then attacked her. A few villagers saw two men attacking her and as they neared the spot, the assailants fled on a motorcycle.

The villagers then recorded a video interrogating the woman as they waited for the police to arrive.

Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police urged residents to immediately take an assault victim to a hospital instead of filming them and waiting for the police to arrive.

“The time between someone getting injured and that person being taken to hospital is called ‘golden hour’,” senior police officer Avinash Pandey said. “It’s a crucial time. The Supreme Court has ruled that anyone who takes such a person to [a] hospital will not be questioned. So I appeal to everyone, instead of making videos please take such a person to [a] hospital — please do not wait for the police to arrive.”

There has been a spurt in crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh and the state government is setting up a Woman and Child Security Organisation to handle such incidents.

On Friday, at least two men allegedly raped a teenage girl when she was fetching water from a hand pump in Gola area of Gorakhpur. The two men have been arrested .

In another incident, on Saturday, a 13-year-old girl’s body was found in a field in Lakhimpur Kheri. The child had been raped and killed. Her father claimed that the accused strangled her, cut her tongue and gouged her eyes out. The autopsy made mention of rape and strangulation. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.