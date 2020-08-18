The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday approved a proposal to elevate six advocates as judges of the Delhi High Court.

At a meeting, the Collegium recommended advocates Jasmeet Singh, Amit Bansal, Tara Vitasta Ganju, Anish Dayal, Amit Sharma and Mini Pushkarna as judges.

Separately, advocate Rajesh Kumar Bhardwaj was also elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and consists of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, RF Nariman and UU Lalit.