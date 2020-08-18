The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested journalist Prashant Kanojia from his residence in South Delhi “in connection with some tweets”. Kanojia confirmed the news by retweeting journalists who broke the news of his arrest.

The charges against Kanojia were not immediately clear. He was reportedly taken to the Vasant Vihar police station in the Capital and will be shifted to Lucknow thereafter.

Journalist @PJkanojia picked by UP police from his residence half an hour back. Said 'in connection with a tweet.' No written orders or details were shared. Taken to Vasant Vihar station in Delhi. Will be taken to Lucknow thereafter. — Neha Dixit (@nehadixit123) August 18, 2020

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said Kanojia’s arrest was a testimony to the “dictatorial attitude” of the Uttar Pradesh government. “Now the government is suffering due to people reading and writing,” he added. “We are constantly surrounded by times of emergency. Immediate release of Prashant Kanojia is to be ensured.”

Last year, Kanojia, a former journalist at The Wire Hindi, was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for social media posts he wrote about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath. The first information report against the journalist alleged that he made comments “maligning the image of the chief minister”. He was released from jail on June 19, 2019, by the Supreme Court.

The charges against Kanojia related to a video he had shared on Twitter, which showed a woman speaking to reporters outside the chief minister’s office, claiming that she had been talking to Adityanath over video chat and had sent a marriage proposal to him.