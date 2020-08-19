A massive fire broke out at a power substation in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida area on Wednesday morning, said the police. There are no reports of injuries yet.

The fire broke out at the substation of the Noida Power Company Limited in Sector 148. The blaze, which started around 8.30 AM, is yet to be brought under control. Fire engines are at the spot and operations are underway to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

There are reports of blackouts in the area, according to NDTV. The transformers are said to have been damaged in the fire. The substation supplies electricity to Noida Metro, according to the Hindusatan Times.

More details are awaited.

आज दिनांक 19 अगस्त 2020 को प्रातः लगभग 8:30 बजे कंट्रोल रूम के माध्यम से सूचना मिली कि सेक्टर-148 के पास बने एनपीसीएल के बिजली घर में रखे ट्रांसफार्मर में आग लग गई है, फायर सर्विस की मदद से आग बुझाने का प्रयास जारी है।



थाना प्रभारी नाॅलेजपार्क । @KnowledgeSho — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE NOIDA (@noidapolice) August 19, 2020