The authorities in Mauritius on Tuesday arrested the captain of the ship responsible for a massive oil spill off the country’s coast on July 25, AP reported. Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, 58, is an Indian.

Police inspector Sivo Coothen told the news agency that Nandeshwar, the captain of MV Wakashio, was charged with “endangering safe navigation”. His bail hearing is due next week.

Coothen added that the ship’s first officer was also arrested and all the crew members were being questioned.

The bulk carrier MV Wakashio was carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil when it ran aground on a coral reef. The ship spilled 1,000 tonnes of oil into the ecologically diverse and sensitive Mahebourg Lagoon, which is one of the most untouched coastal areas in the country. The ship split into two parts over the August 15-16 weekend and its bow is being towed away from the reef, according to BBC.

The ship has already leaked around 1,000 tonnes of oil into the marine ecosystem there. The spill has occurred near two environmentally protected marine ecosystems and the Blue Bay Marine Park reserve, a wetland of international importance, BBC reported.

The police and the ship’s company are now investigating how the vessel went off-course. Crew members told the police that they had a party the day the ship ran aground. Investigators are also looking into to a theory suggesting that the ship went near the shore to catch an internet signal. The rear part of the ship, carrying about 90 tonnes of oil, is still stuck on the coral reef.

An aerial view taken in Mauritius on August 17, shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park. Credit: AFP

Also read: Mauritius oil spill: Anger over government’s handling as crisis continues

The Mauritius government is facing fierce criticism for its slow response to the ecological crisis. The citizens and local organisations, meanwhile, have volunteered help mitigate the damage, despite orders from the government to let the authorities deal with the oil spill.

On Monday, the United Nations announced that it would provide $2,00,000 [approximately Rs 1.49 crore] to Mauritius to deal with the oil spill.

Here are more pictures:

A general view shows the bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles. Credit: Reuters/Handout

A picture taken on August 16, 2020 shows oil barriers to protect the beach from spilled oil from the agrounded vessel MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, off the coast of Mahebourg. A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the coast of Mauritius has split in two. The bulk carrier MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef off the southeastern coast of Mauritius on July 25 and began oozing oil more than a week later, threatening a protected marine park boasting mangrove forests and endangered species. Credit: Fabien Dubessay / AFP

This aerial picture taken on August 16, 2020, shows leaked oil on the surface of water from MV Wakashio bulk carrier that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius. A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tonnes of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese operator said August 16, 2020. Credit: AFP/Stringer

A picture taken on August 15, 2020 shows iridescence on the water at the beach in Petit Bel Air, due to the oil leaked from vessel MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground near Blue Bay Marine Park off the coast of south-east Mauritius. A fresh streak of oil spilled on August 14, 2020, from a ship stranded on a reef in pristine waters off Mauritius, threatening further ecological devastation as demands mount for answers as to why the vessel had come so close to shore. Credit: Fabien Dubessay/AFP

A man scoops leaked oil from the vessel MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that ran aground near Blue Bay Marine Park off the coast of south-east Mauritius on August 8, 2020. France on August 8, 2020 dispatched aircraft and technical advisers from Reunion to Mauritius after the prime minister appealed for urgent assistance to contain a worsening oil spill polluting the island nation's famed reefs, lagoons and oceans. Rough seas have hampered efforts to stop fuel leaking from the bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which ran aground two weeks ago, and is staining pristine waters in an ecologically protected marine area off the south-east coast. Credit: Jean Aurelio Prudence / L'Express Maurice / AFP