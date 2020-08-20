United States’ top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci on Wednesday said any future coronavirus vaccine would not be mandatory for the general public in the America, AFP reported. He, however, said that states can make it obligatory for some groups.

“You can mandate [the vaccine] for certain groups of people like health workers, but for the general population you can’t,” he said. Fauci, who was speaking at a video conference organised by the George Washington University, added that at the National Institutes of Health, health workers need to have a flu shot before they can treat patients.

Making the vaccine mandatory in the US is unlikely because of anti-vaccine sentiments in the nation coupled with a decentralised system of government. However, states can make certain groups such as children take the shot. Vaccination for diseases such as measles is obligatory although some are exempted owing to medical or religious reasons.

In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced earlier in the day that vaccination for coronavirus, when developed, would be mandatory for all, except those with medical conditions.

Russia is the first nation to claim to have developed a coronavirus vaccine. However, various scientists have raised questions on registering the vaccine before conducting the Phase 3 trials. The phase takes several months to complete and also requires thousands of people.

Over 100 vaccines are being developed around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters. The World Health Organization data shows at least four vaccines are in Phase 3 trials, including those from China and Britain.

Meanwhile, the United States has reported 55,29,933 Covid-19 cases and the toll stood at 1,73,181, according to the John Hopkins University. The global coronavirus tally rose to 2,22,62,946 while the toll crossed 7.84 lakh.

