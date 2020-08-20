Disruption in the services of Google’s email platform, Gmail, was reported on Thursday in various places around the world, PTI reported. The company is yet to give a reason for the problem, but said it was investigating the interruption.

Users were unable to send attachments via mail, The Hindustan Times reported. They complained that sending the attachments was taking too long, and resulting in multiple failures. Many users said they were facing problems while logging in and receiving emails.

Some users also flagged problems on Google Drive, and said it did not upload or download files or share it with others. “We are continuing to investigate this issue,” Gmail said in its latest update. “We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 3:08 PM detailing when we expect to resolve the problem.”

The company listed various problems, including in sending emails, Google Meet recordings, creating files, posting messages in Google Chat, voice mails.

The problem is said to have begun at 11 am on Thursday. An “outage map”, shared on social media, showed that parts of India, Japan, European countries and the United States were affected.

Apart from Gmail, workplace collaboration platform Slack has also reported service interruptions. “We’re afraid some customers may be experiencing trouble loading new messages, and some customers on Android devices may have trouble connecting to Slack,” the platform said in a statement. “We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.”