The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that India and China have agreed to resolve all outstanding problems in an expeditious manner, and in tune with the existing protocols, PTI reported. The two countries have had poor relations since a clash between their armies on June 15 in Ladakh led to the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unidentified number of Chinese soldiers.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said the two sides had a “candid and in-depth” discussion on the existing situation on the Line of Actual Control. “They reaffirmed that in accordance with agreements reached between foreign ministers, the sides will continue to work towards complete disengagement along LAC in western sector,” Shrivastava said, according to The Indian Express. “They agreed to resolve outstanding issues expeditiously, according to existing agreements, protocols.”

The fourth meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs since tensions first broke out on the border in May was held on Thursday.

“The two sides were in agreement that restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations,” Srivastava said at the online media briefing. He said both sides “sincerely reaffirmed” that they would work towards disengagement on the Line of Actual Control in the western sector.

On August 11, China had said that maintaining bilateral ties with India was one of Beijing’s future diplomatic priorities. “For the China-India relationship, the two sides should jointly safeguard peace and security in the border areas and maintain a steady and sound development of bilateral ties,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters. “We will continue to deepen strategic mutual trust and expand shared interests with our neighbors and other developing countries.”

On August 14, India said it expected China to work jointly for complete disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tension on the Line of Actual Control as agreed by special representatives of both the countries.

However, China has refused to vacate areas along the undefined border that were traditionally patrolled by the Indian Army.