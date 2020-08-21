United States President Donald Trump claimed on Thursday that Democratic candidate Joe Biden will be people’s “worst nightmare” if he becomes president following the elections on November 3, AFP reported. Trump was addressing a campaign rally in Old Forge, close to Biden’s old hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

“He spent the last half century in Washington selling out our country and ripping off our jobs and letting other countries steal our jobs,” Trump claimed.

Meanwhile, Biden on Thursday accepted the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, The Guardian reported. Biden promised to “end the darkness” of Trump’s presidency by coming to power in November.

“The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long,” Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, according to AFP. “Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness.” He said it was time for people to come together to vote.

This is the third time Biden is running for president. His first presidential bid was 32 years ago, in 1988, and the second one in 2008, where he lost in the primaries to Barack Obama but went on to become vice president.

Biden said that Trump’s performance in handling the coronavirus pandemic was “unforgivable”. “We lead the world in deaths,” the presidential candidate said. He said that on “Day One” of his presidency, he will prepare a national Covid-19 plan and make mask-wearing compulsory around the country.

The United States has over 55 lakh cases of the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Over 1.74 lakh people have died, and more than 19 lakh recovered.

The Democratic Party had formally nominated Biden as their presidential candidate for the 2020 US elections during the second day of their national convention on August 18. Democratic delegates from 50 states and seven territories voted for Biden in a roll call that took place entirely online because of the coronavirus crisis. His running mate will be Kamala Harris, who is the first African American as well as Asian American woman to run for vice president on a major party ticket.

