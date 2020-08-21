Nine people are trapped in a fire that broke out at an underground hydroelectric plant in Telangana, ANI reported on Friday. Those trapped are all employees of Telangana state power generation corporation, or TSGenco. Ten people were evacuated, and six of them were hospitalised.

The fire broke out around 10.30 pm on Thursday at one of the power houses inside the plant. Fire engines from the Atmakur Fire Station in Kurnool went sent immediately. A team of the National Disaster Response Force is trying to evacuate those trapped inside, reported NDTV.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. But initial reports point to a short circuit at one of the units of the underground hydroelectric power station.

“Ten people were able to come out,” state Power Minister G Jagadeeshwar Reddy told ANI. “Plant’s power supply was cut off. We’re trying to get help of Singareni Coal Mine, as they might have expertise in such situation. Priority is to rescue the trapped.” Reddy and other top TSGenco officials visited the spot, according to the Hindustan Times.

Rescue operations have been hampered as the thick smoke engulfed all six units of the power station, reported News18. The rescue personnel reportedly tried to enter the power station units at least three times but were unable to because of the thick smoke.

The Srisailam Left Bank Power Station is a joint irrigation project between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is located on the Krishna river.

More details are awaited.

