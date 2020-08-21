The flood situation in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remained grim on Thursday after the water levels in several rivers rose dangerously in the two states, PTI reported. Earlier this week, the Centre had said that as many as 868 people across 11 states in India have died due to floods between May and August 12.

Bihar

Floods claimed two more lives in Bihar, taking the toll to 27. The calamity has affected 81,79,257 people across as many as 16 districts, the Disaster Management Department bulletin said. Of the 27 deaths, Darbhanga district reported 11, followed by six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran, Siwan and Khagaria.

Meanwhile, a bulletin of the Water Resources Department said that the Ganga is flowing 13 cm above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat, 27 cm above the mark at Hathidah (both in Patna) and more than 31 cm above the mark at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur. Other prominent rivers which are flowing above the danger mark includes the Bagmati, Burhi Gandak, Khiroi and the Ghaghra.

Additional Secretary of Disaster Management Department M Ramachandrudu said that five relief centres are operating in Samastipur and one in Khagaria. A total of 5,186 people are living in the relief centres, he added.

Ramachandrudu said about 5.5 lakh people have been evacuated by 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force so far. The Nitish Kumar-led government has transferred Rs 555.6 crore into the bank accounts of 9,26,077 flood-affected families in the state and Rs 6,000 is being transferred to the bank account of each affected family as gratuitous relief, the official added.

Uttar Pradesh

As many as 875 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh are affected by floods as the state recorded incessant rainfall. Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said that 578 of these villages are marooned and relief work was underway in the affected areas.

Three major rivers in the state – the Sharda, Rapti and the Ghagra – were flowing above the danger mark in several places.

On Wednesday, state minister Anil Rajbhar had said that Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the district magistrates concerned to remain vigilant and ensure safety of those living in flood shelters. If required, doctors can conduct tests on people with fever, cough or headache and ensure their proper treatment amid the coronavirus crisis, Rajbhar added.

Other states

Several other states were also affected by the intermittent heavy rainfall and floods.

In Odisha, road and communication links were snapped and low-lying areas inundated. Officials said the rain led to a rise in water levels of several rivers in Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts.

State chief secretary AK Tripathy held a video conference with senior officials, including collectors, to review the situation. Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said that five districts received more than 100 mm rainfall, while ten others reported more than 50 mm.

Meanwhile, the flood flow in river Godavari was inching back towards the danger mark after heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh. Ten villages in East and West Godavari districts were marooned, but the water level was reducing.

Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The toll from the landslide in Kerala’s Idukki district, which took place last week, rose to 63 with the recovery of an unidentified woman’s body. The search for seven others is underway.

The landslide occurred at the Nayamakkad tea estate in Idukki after heavy downpour on August 7. It destroyed a complete row of the small houses of estate workers. Only 12 of the total 82 workers managed to escape.

Last week, the United Nations said it would provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable communities in India who have been worst-affected by heavy rain and flooding in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states – Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala – to review the flood situation.