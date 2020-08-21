A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Mumbai’s Masjid Bunder area on Friday. The blaze was extinguished in less than 30 minutes and there were no casualties or injuries, ANI reported, citing the Mumbai fire brigade.

The blaze erupted around 2 pm at the Raj Gaur Chamber building outside Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai.

The fire originated from the building’s common electric meter box, according to Mumbai Mirror.

The fire brigade, an ambulance and the police reached the spot soon after to begin the rescue operation.