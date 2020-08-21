Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam remained on ventilator support on Friday in the intensive care unit of MGM healthcare in Chennai, the hospital said in a statement. The singer’s health condition is stable, the hospital added.

“Our multidisciplinary team of medical experts is keeping a very close watch on the vital parameters and has been constantly updating SP Balasubrahmanyam’s family regarding his clinical status and progress,” MGM healthcare added.

Balasubrahmanyam’s son SP Charan has also been sharing updates about his health on social media. He thanked the people for praying for his father. “Doctors have said he is stable and I personally thank everyone who prayed yesterday [Thursday],” he said in a video message on Twitter on Friday.

Today’s update from@charanproducer about #SPB Sir’s Health says l, "Doctors have said he is stable and I personally thank everyone who prayed yesterday" #SPBalasubrahmanyam pic.twitter.com/qrzfQZaWuc — RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) August 21, 2020

Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5. The 74-year-old singer had shared the news of contracting the infection in a video message on Facebook. He said he got himself tested after experiencing chest congestion along with cold and fever. His condition deteriorated by August 14 and he was put on life support.

Balasubrahmanyam, who has worked across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam film industries, has won six National Film Awards for his work in the music industry. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Since his singing debut in 1966 with the Telugu film Sri Sri Sri Maryada Ramanna, Balasubrahmanyam has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages.

