India’s coronavirus tally on Saturday reached 29,75,701 with a record single-day rise of 69,878 new cases. The toll rose by 945 to 55,794. The Centre said the country has crossed a significant milestone of testing more than 10 lakh samples in a day, taking the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crore. It added that the recovery rate has improved to 74.69% and the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.87%.
Maharashtra reported 14,492 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s total count to 6,71,942. With 297 patients succumbing to the disease, the toll rose to 21,995. Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, registered 10,276 new cases and 97 deaths. With this, the state’s tally rose to 3,45,216 and the toll reached 3,189. The overall cases in Telangana crossed one-lakh mark with 2,474 new infections. The state now has 1,01,865 cases and the toll rose by seven to 744.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal has begun research on Covid-19 through autopsies on patients to ascertain the virus’ effect on organs and correlate findings with clinicopathological ones with studies done across the world, reported The Hindu.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren and his wife Roopi Soren tested positive for the coronavirus. His son Chief Minister Hemant Soren will undertake a test on Monday – the third one in two months.
Lok Sabha MP and ruling Biju Janata Dal leader Manjulata Mandal said she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is under home-quarantine.
The Centre asked all states to make sure that no restrictions were imposed on inter-state and intra-state movement of goods and travellers during “Unlock 3” when coronavirus-induced curbs are being lifted.
Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has revised its isolation guidelines to allow coronavirus patients over 50 to observe home quarantine go to government or private hospitals. Civic authorities will also counsel patients in the age group to opt for institutional isolation, but it will not be compulsory, according to The Indian Express.
Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam remained on ventilator support in the intensive care unit of MGM healthcare in Chennai, the hospital said in a statement. The singer’s health condition is stable and is being closely monitored by a multidisciplinary clinical team, the hospital added. Balasubrahmanyam had tested positive for the coronavirus on August 5.