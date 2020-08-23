The Donald Trump campaign for the United States presidential elections on Saturday released a video that appeals to Indian-American voters to give “4 more years” to the incumbent, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday. The US presidential elections are scheduled for November 3.

The video features clips from the “Namaste Trump” and “Howdy Modi” events that Trump addressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Mr President, you had introduced me to your family in 2017,” Modi says in a clip from the event. Gesturing towards the audience, he adds: “And today, I have the honour to introduce you to my family.”

The video then cuts to the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad in February this year. “America loves India,” Trump says in the video. “America respects India, and America will always be a faithful and loyal friend to the Indian people.” The video also features Trump and Modi hugging and waving to the crowds with First Lady Melania Trump.

“America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!” Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chairperson of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, tweeted. The commercial has received tens of thousands of views on Twitter.

Trump is supposed to attend the Republican National Convention virtually next week. He is also expected to deliver an acceptance speech for his nomination from the White House lawns on August 27.

Joe Biden’s campaign

Meanwhile, Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden is also pulling out all stops to woo Indian-American voters, PTI reported. At a virtual Indian Independence Day celebration, Biden vowed to support India. He also vowed to check China’s “impunity” along the Line of Actual Control. The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign has also released a policy paper for Indian-Americans.

The Democratic Party also plans to release Bollywood-style video commercials to attract Indian American voters.