The flood situation in Bihar remained severe on Sunday with 83.62 lakh people being affected in 16 districts of the state, the state disaster management authority’s report said.

The state’s Disaster Management Department said 27 people have died so far across the 16 districts. Water levels in most of the rivers in Bihar are on the rise, with the Ganga flowing above the danger mark in certain parts.

In Andhra Pradesh, the flood situation remained the same as the Godavari river is in spate. Island villages continue to face power cutoffs that began over a week ago. Relief camps in east and west Godavari districts have sheltered over 60,000 locals.

Meanwhile, heavy rains swept several parts of Gujarat on Sunday leading to waterlogged areas and disruption to normal functioning. A high alert was sounded for 108 dams in the state as lakhs and rivers overflowed, reported PTI. Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Patan and Surat are among the areas receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red category warning for Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch region for Monday. The region is expected to get extremely heavy rainfall, according to Hindustan Times. On Sunday, parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat recorded heavy downpour.

“The Low Pressure Area lies over central parts of south Rajasthan & neighbourhood,” the weather department’s bulletin on Monday said. “It is very likely to move nearly westwards across West Rajasthan during next 2 days and become less marked thereafter. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to meander over south Rajasthan neighbourhood region for subsequent 2-3 days.”

The IMD also predicted “isolated extremely heavy falls” over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat, and “isolated heavy to very heavy falls” over east Rajasthan on Monday.

West Bengal is likely to record heavy to very heavy rain in southern parts as a new low pressure developed over the Bay of Bengal.