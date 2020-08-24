A five-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Monday, ANI reported. Several people were feared trapped under the debris, but the official number is not clear yet. Fifteen people have been injured, according to NDTV.

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force have been sent to the spot from Pune. The disaster management authority said the incident took place around 6.50 pm in the Kajalpur area of the district, which has been receiving heavy rainfall for past few days. “About 50 people are feared to be trapped,” NDRF added. “Teams have moved with all the necessary equipment, canine squad etc.”

However, guardian minister of Raigad, Aditi Tatkare, told ANI over 200 people are feared trapped.

More details are awaited.

