A journalist was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Monday night, reported PTI. Four accused – Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh, Suneel Singh and Moti Singh – have been arrested so far in the case, said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

Ratan Singh, a journalist with a Hindi news channel, was attacked around 9 pm at Khetna village in Phephana area of Ballia district. The police, however, said the attack has nothing to do with Singh’s professional work.

The police said the reason behind the attack was a property dispute. They said Singh’s family had been involved in the dispute with the accused over a house in his village for the last few years. On Monday, Singh had gone to his village when he was chased and shot dead.

“Ratan had a dispute regarding a property with his neighbour,” Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. “On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him. Accused Dinesh Singh is also Ratan Singh’s parcener.” Kumar said action under the National Security Act and Gangster Act will be taken against the four accused.

A senior officer said cross FIRs were registered against both the parties in 2019 in connection with the property dispute. A case was registered against Ratan Singh, but his name was later cleared.

Singh’s father, however, countered the police’s claim, reported NDTV. “There was no property dispute,” said Binod Singh. “Please go to the spot and see for yourself. The police is spinning the story.”

Chief Minister Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for Singh’s family. The chief minister “has expressed his deepest deepest condolences and also directed that all possible action be taken against the accused,” his office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh has seen a spate of fatal attacks on journalists in the last two months. On June 19, Shubham Tripathi, a local correspondent for the Kampu Mail, a Hindi daily, died on the spot after he was shot in the head by unidentified persons. The incident came days after Tripathi, in a Facebook post, had said he feared he could be killed by the sand mafia because of his investigations into land expropriations linked to illegal sand mining.

On June 20, journalist Vikram Joshi was shot at near his residence in Ghaziabad. He died at a hospital two days later. Nine people have been arrested in the case so far after a CCTV camera captured the assault.