The Delhi Police have suspended a constable and initiated a departmental inquiry against him for allegedly beating a child in the RK Puram locality of South Delhi, PTI reported on Tuesday. The move came a day after a widely circulated video that purportedly shows the police officer hitting a boy with a baton sparked public outrage.

The purported video also shows another police officer standing by as the constable hit the child. “Soon after the matter came into their notice, we immediately suspended the constable and have also initiated an inquiry into the matter,” police official Devender Arya told the news agency.

Senior police official Amit Kaushik has also been asked to conduct a fact-finding inquiry into the incident, based on which appropriate action will be taken, the police said.

The police said the alleged incident took place on August 22, when the constable who was on night duty, found some children lying on a road in RK Puram, according to The Indian Express. “He asked them to leave, but when he came back 30 minutes later, he found them lying in the same location,” an unidentified police official told the news agency. “He then started beating a boy with a lathi. A passerby recorded the incident.”