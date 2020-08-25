The Maharashtra unit of the Congress attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday for using a banned Chinese app the previous day to announce organisational appointments. Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant attacked BJP in a tweet for using CamScanner – one of the 59 China-linked apps that the Indian government had banned in June citing security concerns.

“It is shameful and annoying that the traitor BJP is openly using the apps banned by the Central government ruled by it,” Sawant tweeted in Marathi. “This has shown how the BJP is still in love with China. The act of banning the Chinese apps by the Modi government was just a hogwash to misguide people.”

The BJP had issued a press note on Monday announcing the appointment of its workers to the party’s OBC Morcha. Sawant shared a copy of this note along with his tweet.

The Indian government banned the 59 China-linked apps two weeks after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with their Chinese counterparts in Galwan Valley in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control, on June 15. Some of the other apps banned were TikTok and WeChat. Forty-seven applications, which were clones of the banned apps, were also later blocked. China had called India’s move to ban the mobile apps a violation of World Trade Organization rules.

Since then, there have been increasing calls to boycott Chinese goods in India.