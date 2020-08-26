The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi on Wednesday issued an orange weather warning for the Capital, asking the authorities to prepare for flooding and traffic disruptions due to rain over a period of two days.

The weather department said that Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday evening and warned of water-logging in low-lying areas. Traffic disruption, however, will be minor, the weather office added. “Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination,” the Regional Meteorological Centre said in its impact-based bulletin. “Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face water-logging often.”

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rain for parts of Delhi on Thursday. The weather office said that the rain could lead to major traffic disruptions and may increase the likelihood of road accidents.

The Indian Meteorological Department also said that heavy to very heavy rain was likely in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the next two days. It added that Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan are also likely to receive heavy rainfall till Friday.

Heavy rain hits Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir

Parts of Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir received heavy rain on Wednesday.

The water level in the Baitarani River flowing through Kendujhar town in Odisha crossed the danger level, ANI reported, citing the Central water Commission.

#WATCH Odisha: Water level in Baitarani River following through Kendujhar rises following heavy rainfall in the area.



Water in the river has crossed danger level: Central water Commission, Anandpur pic.twitter.com/JZZ4c23A9g — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Parts of Odisha’s Jajpur district were flooded after heavy rain.

Odisha: Water logging in Kalinga Nagar area of Jajpur following heavy rainfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/fctggcDLBm — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said that the city is likely to experience heavy rainfall till Thursday. A heavy rain warning has also been issued for Cuttack city.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, the Saktoh and Dharhali rivers began overflowing after heavy rain, causing a flood-like situation in the district.