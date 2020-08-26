Global fast-food restaurant chain Kentucky Fried Chicken on Monday announced that it was temporarily suspending its “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan after 64 years, calling the tagline “the most inappropriate slogan for 2020” in view of the coronavirus pandemic. KFC has over 24,000 restaurants in 145 countries across the world.

“Think we can all agree, this year has been like no other and, right now, our slogan doesn’t feel quite right,” the company said in a statement. “So, for that reason, we’ll be pressing pause on using it in our advertising, for a little while.”

The slogan was not in line with the Covid-19 safety measures prescribed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a United States federal agency, AP reported. The measures prescribed are to avoid touching face and eyes with unwashed hands in order to prevent people from getting infected by the virus.

Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at the fast-food chain, assured the customers that only the slogan was being suspended for a while but the food would not change at all. “We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” she said. “While we are pausing the use of ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

“The slogan will be back,” the statement from KFC said. “Just when the time is right.”

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.38 crore people and killed 8,18,137, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.54 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.