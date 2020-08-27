The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested two men and booked others under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during a Muharram procession on the outskirts of Srinagar, reported Greater Kashmir. “Further arrests are expected,” said the police.

The police’s action came after a video shared on social media platforms showed scores of people shouting pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The purported video was shot on Tuesday.

“The police acted swiftly and identified the location, situated 2.5 km from the main road at the end of Hokersar-Nowpora Bund [near Srinagar],” said the police. “The area is isolated and there was no history of organising any such unlawful gathering before.”

The police lodged a case in the incident under Section 13 UL(P) Act and sections 143, 188, 269 of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Hindu. In a statement, the police said that “some boys” from adjoining area of Budgam “took advantage of the area and assembled here and raised pro-azadi slogans”.