The Indian Police Service on Thursday criticised Suresh Chavhanke, the head of television channel Sudarshan News, after he tweeted a teaser for a show questioning the presence of Muslims in the civil services. The video has sparked massive outrage on social media, with several Twitter users calling for strict action against Chavhanke for his incendiary remarks.

In a promotional video for the show, which would be aired on Friday, Chavhanke said that the number of Muslims appearing for and clearing the Union Public Service Exams had suddenly increased recently. “How has the number of Muslim IPS [Indian Police Service] and IAS [Indian Administrative Service] officers increased recently?” he asked. “What will happen if ‘Jamia ke jihadi’ rise to positions of authority in the country?”

The Indian Police Service Association denounced the video as irresponsible journalism. “A news story targeting candidates in civil services on the basis of religion is being promoted by Sudarshan TV,” the association said in a tweet. “We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism.”

The Jamia Millia Islamia University also said that it was planning to take legal action against Sudarshan News for the “offensive promo”.

Chavhanke is notorious for his communally-charged remarks and misinformation campaigns.

The Indian Police Foundation described the video as pure venom. “The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry,” the foundation said in a tweet. “We refrain from retweeting it because it is pure venom. We hope News Broadcasting Standards Authority, the Uttar Pradesh police and concerned government authorities take strict action.”

Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police Vikram Singh also criticised the video, NDTV reported.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla filed a complaint against Chavhanke with the News Broadcasting Association.

Activist Saket Gokhale said he had written to the chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission, asking him to take an “urgent stand” against the video. “As a Constitutional body, it is the duty of UPSC to speak up against this hate and reassure Muslim candidates,” he said in a tweet.

I've written to Chairman, UPSC asking to take an urgent stand against the communal dog-whistle instigated by @SureshChavhanke against Muslim UPSC candidates & officers.



‘UPSC Jihad’: Sudarshan News head claims ‘sudden’ increase in Muslims clearing civil services exams