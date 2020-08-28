United States President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed that his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was a great success. As Trump accepted the Republican Party’s renomination for president, he vowed to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 before the end of the year.

The United States is the worst-affected country in the world with over 58 lakh cases and more than 1.80 lakh deaths. The Trump administration has often been criticised for its poor response to the pandemic.

“I stand before you tonight honoured by your support, proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years and brimming with confidence for the bright future we will build for America over the next four years,” said Trump.

There were around 1,500 guests at the event hosted at the White House’s South Lawn and many were seen without masks or flouting the physical distancing norms, according to CNN. Among the several protocols and traditions that the Trump campaign ignored, they used the executive mansion as a political backdrop. According to regulations, the White House cannot be used for purely political events.

Trump called the coronavirus a “powerful, invisible enemy” and claimed that his administration was facing the challenge bravely. “We are delivering lifesaving therapies, and will produce a vaccine before the end of the year, or maybe even sooner,” he said. “We will defeat the virus, end the pandemic and emerge stronger than ever before.”

He once again blamed China for the spread of the coronavirus. “As one nation, we mourn, we grieve and we hold in our hearts forever the memories of all of those lives that have been so tragically taken,” he said. “So unnecessary. In their honour, we will unite. In their memory, we will overcome.”

Trump accused his opponent and Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden of wanting to “surrender” to the virus. “Instead of following the science, Joe Biden wants to inflict a painful shutdown on the entire country,” Trump said. The US president has been criticised by scientists and experts world over for refusing to lockdown the country and insisting states to keep their economies open.

WATCH: Republican National Convention - Night 4: Land of Greatness #GOP2020 https://t.co/rZXogq3RBg — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 28, 2020

Trump said “weak” Biden wanted to destroy “American greatness”. “This election will decide whether we save the American Dream,” Trump said, according to AFP. “Joe Biden is not a saviour of America’s soul. He’s the destroyer of America’s jobs and given the chance, he’ll be the destroyer of American greatness.”

Trump claimed the “crime wave” across America will intensify if Biden is elected. “If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns,” he said.

The US has been witnessing massive anti-racism protests since May, following the death of George Floyd. On May 25, Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed African-American man, was killed after a white former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Another African-American man named Rayshard Brooks was shot dead by the police in June. Currently, the state of Wisconsin is witnessing largescale protests over the police shooting of an unarmed African-American man identified. The police shot the man, identified as Jacob Blake, multiple times on the evening of August 23 in Kenosha town. His family said he has been left paralysed.