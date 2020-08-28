Incessant rain continued to lash Delhi on Friday, resulting in waterlogging and slow traffic movement in different parts of the city.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Delhi said generally cloudy sky with moderate rate and thundershowers towards Friday evening are expected. “The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 25 and 23 degrees Celsius,” it added.

#WATCH Delhi: Severe waterlogging in Greater Kailash II, following heavy rainfall in the national capital today. pic.twitter.com/suZPTNLYf3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The Indian Meteorological Department said thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Indira Gandhi International Airport, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Jafarpur, Alipaur, Narela, Bawana, Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Bahadurgarh, Kharkhoda, Sonipat, Kosali.

Meanwhile, Connaught Place, ITO Delhi University, Model Town, Burari, Preet Vihar, Shahdara, Faridabad, Modinagar, Meerut, Chandpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Rampur and Chandausi will experience light to moderate intensity rain on Friday evening.

Gurugram, and light to moderate intensity rain over Connaught Place, I.T.O., Delhi University, Model Town, Burari, Preetyvihar, Shahadra, Faridabad, Modinagar, Meerut, Chandpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Rampur, Chandausi during next 2 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) August 28, 2020

The India Meteorological Department had on Thursday warned of heavy rain in many states in north and central India, according to NDTV. The capital is also likely to witness rainfall over the weekend, the weather office said.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas are seeing heavy rain due “a well marked low pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh, which is very likely to move northwestwards during next two days and weaken gradually,” the weather office said.

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the national capital, visuals from Rail Bhawan and Vigyan Bhawan areas. pic.twitter.com/gsTld6C7sq — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi had on Wednesday issued an orange weather warning for the Capital, asking the authorities to prepare for flooding and traffic disruptions due to rain over a period of two days.