Actor Chadwick Boseman, known for his role as “Black Panther” in Captain America: Civil War, in the Marvel cinematic universe, has died of colon cancer at the age of 43, his family said in a statement late on Saturday. Boseman had been fighting colon cancer for four years.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Boseman’s publicist Nicki Fioravante told AP that the actor died with his wife and the rest of his family by his side at his Los Angeles home.

Boseman also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His last film was Da 5 Bloods, which released on Netflix.

Born and raised in Anderson, North Carolina, Boseman’s first television role was in 2003, in an episode of Third Watch. His first leading role came in the 2013 sports drama 42, in which he played baseball player Jackie Robinson.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins offered condolences. “In power. Eternally in power,” he said in a tweet.