India on Saturday registered 76,472 new cases and 1,021 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the country’s tally is now 34,63,972 and toll stands at 62,550. More than 26 lakh people have recovered so far.

Andhra Pradesh’s coronavirus tally crossed 4 lakh as the state recorded 10,526 cases in the last 24 hours. The state now has 4,03,616 cases and 3,714 deaths. Maharashtra reported 14,361 cases, taking its tally to 7,47,995. The state’s toll rose by 331 to 23,775. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 1,808 new coronavirus cases, pushing the city’s tally to 1,69,412. The toll stood at 4,389 after 22 people died. This was the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 new cases in August.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said MPs will be requested to get themselves tested for the coronavirus at least 72 hours before the monsoon session of Parliament and the seating arrangements would be based on the health ministry’s guidelines. The session is likely to start from September 14 and end on October 1.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.46 crore people and killed over 8.35 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.61 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.