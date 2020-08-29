United States President Donald Trump told his supporters at a campaign rally in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Friday that Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is not competent for her post, CNN reported. He claimed that his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump would be a better candidate for vice president.

“You know, I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it – and she’s not competent,” Trump claimed. “She’s not competent. They’re all saying, ‘We want Ivanka.’ I don’t blame you.” However, he did not clarify who “they” meant.

The United States presidential elections will be held on November 3, and Trump is running against Democrat and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump also made fun of Harris’ failed bid for the presidential nomination, PTI reported. “How about her? Sheer beauty? What a beauty though,” he said of Harris. “They pick a woman who starts off...she starts off [her presidential campaign] sort of strong. She’s one of the favourites. Within a period of a few months, she goes down, down 15, 12, 11, nine, eight, five, three, two.”

Trump claimed Harris decided to opt out of the race because she knew she would not have got any votes. “She was terrible,” he claimed. “And this would be your president possibly. I don’t think so. I don’t think so.” He speculated on the possibility that Harris would run for president in 2024.

The US president also claimed that Biden is running on an extreme-Left platform, the most far-Left of any nominee in American electoral history.