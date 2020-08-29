The Border Security Force on Saturday said it has detected a tunnel, originating from Pakistan, just beneath the Indo-Pakistan international border fence in Jammu.

The tunnel, approximately 20 feet long and three-four feet wide, was found in Basantar area in Samba district on Friday. “Pakistan made sand bags with Shakargarh/Karachi written were also found at the mouth of the tunnel to hide it,” the BSF tweeted. “The place of opening of tunnel is around 170 metres from IB [international border] towards Indian side in the field of a local farmer.”

The force said its troops foiled “nefarious design” of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory with this detection. “Efforts of alert BSF troops deployed in our counter-infiltration grid once again resulted in neutralising the evil designs of terrorists,” it added.

Officials said BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana has directed frontier commanders to ensure that the anti-infiltration grid is intact and there are no gaps, PTI reported. “There have been regular inputs about presence of terrorists in Pakistan border villages desperately looking for infiltration options into Indian territory,” the force said. “But vigilant BSF troops foiled desperate attempts of anti-national elements to infiltrate and carry out terrorist actions in India.”

A senior official said troops noticed the sinking of earth at some places near the farmer’s field and got suspicious. BSF Inspector General (Jammu) NS Jamwal visited the area to oversee the operation to completely unearth the tunnel. “The date mentioned on the sandbags suggest that the tunnel has been freshly dug,” Jamwal told reporters. “We are investigating it further.”

The nearest Pakistan border post is about 700 meters from the tunnel, according to PTI.

The BSF has been conducting a mega “anti-tunnel drive” in the IB areas of Jammu and other places after five armed infiltrators were recently killed along this front in Punjab.