India’s Gross Domestic Product growth rate contracted by 23.9% for the April to June quarter, government data released on Monday said. Reports say this is India’s first economic contraction since 1980.

The Indian economy has been in a lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak since March, and despite the easing of restrictions, many experts had predicted that it would register negative growth. The GDP had grown by just 3.1% in the last quarter of 2019-’20, right as the lockdown was imposed.

In June, the International Monetary Fund had said that India’s GDP will decline by 4.5% in the 2020-’21 financial year. But it said the Indian economy will bounce back to grow at 6% in 2021-’22.

India had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25. The lockdown was slowly eased, and by June 1, most non-essential services had been allowed to operate in non-containment zones in the country, subject to policies made by states.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg said that India might experience a 18% drop in its GDP growth rate in the first quarter of 2020-’21. This would be the country’s worst performance since it began publishing quarterly figures in 1996. Rahul Bajoria, a Mumbai-based chief India economist at Barclays Plc, estimated that India’s GDP declined by 25.5% in the April to June quarter.

The Opposition Congress has regularly targeted the Narendra Modi-led government over the economic crisis. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had earlier this month attacked Modi about GDP projections. Gandhi tweeted a news article in Business Standard that quoted businessman NR Narayana Murthy as saying that India’s Gross Domestic Product may hit the lowest rate of growth since Independence. “Modi hai toh mumkin hai [If there is Modi, it is possible],” Gandhi had tweeted.

“India’s GDP is expected to shrink by at least 5%,” Murthy had said. “There is a fear that we may even reach the lowest GDP [growth] since independence, since 1947.”