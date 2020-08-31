India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 36 lakh-mark to reach 36,21,245 after a record 78,512 new cases were registered in 24 hours on Monday. The toll rose by 971 to 64,469. India has 7,81,975 active cases now while the number of recovered cases reached 27,74,801.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation extended the suspension of scheduled international flights till September 30, PTI reported. “However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the DGCA circular said. The flights were first barred on March 23.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Monday discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute Of Medical Sciences after post Covid-19 care. He was admitted on August 18.
At least 61 pregnant women and 877 newborns have died in Meghalaya since April as resources were directed toward battling the spread of the coronavirus. These fatalities, from April to July, were due to diseases other than the coronavirus.
The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till September 30, but announced significant relaxations in restrictions in other places. The ease on curbs included permission to open all places of worship, restarting metro services and doing away with e-passes for inter-district travel
The Haryana government on Sunday withdrew an order directing shops, offices and malls to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays because of the coronavirus crisis. The rollback of the order came a day after the Centre’s guidelines for “Unlock 4”, in which it directed the states to not impose any lockdowns outside containment zones without prior consultation.
The nationwide lockdown has adversely impacted the psychological profiles in the form of an increase in Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, according to a dip-test, pan-India, online survey conducted through Google forms during the last week of April. The survey was conducted by the Department of Community Medicine, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, and Safdarjung Hospital.
Biju Janata Dal MLA Byomkesh Ray tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. On Sunday, BJD Vice President and Badamba MLA, Debi Prasad Mishra, were diagnosed with the infection.
New Zealand lifted the lockdown imposed in the city of Auckland on Monday, but face masks have been made mandatory on public transport across the country. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said “a bit of smiling with the eyes behind the mask” and kindness to Aucklanders in particular, would help get the country through the latest outbreak.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.52 crore people and killed over 8.46 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. Over 1.66 crore people across the world have recovered from the infection.