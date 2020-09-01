A section of drivers working for cab aggregators Ola and Uber began a strike on Tuesday across the Delhi-National Capital Region, demanding an increase in the fares and extension of the period for loan repayments, PTI reported.

The cab drivers will assemble near Himachal Bhawan at Mandi House to seek government action on their demands, which includes a cut in the commission charged by cab aggregators and the withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi.

On Thursday, Gill had said about 2 lakh drivers would be a part of the strike.

Residents of Delhi might face difficulties in commute because of the strike as metro services are yet to resume and buses are running with a reduced capacity in view of the coronavirus pandemic. “The strike has led to unavailability of cabs in many parts of the Delhi-NCR including Greater Noida, Dwarka and Uttam Nagar,” Gill said.

Drivers fear that banks will tow away their vehicles for not paying the equated monthly installments. “Due to the acute financial crisis caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, drivers are unable to pay their EMIs,” Gill said. “The moratorium of loan repayment ended and the banks are already putting pressure on us. Drivers are scared that banks will tow away their vehicles for not paying EMIs [equated monthly installments],” he said.

Last week, Gill had pointed out that drivers have to pay huge penalties for speeding. He said that drivers have received about 10–20 challans for driving above 40 km per hour, adding that speed limit for private cars is 50 km per hour.

Gill had also said that the fare was fixed at Rs 6 per km by the companies. This is lower than government rates for taxis that can go up to Rs 12 per km, he added. “If the fare is hiked to at least Rs 10 per km, it will help us earn more and will only be fair to do so,” he said.

The extension on loan moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India ended on August 31. The Supreme Court, during a hearing on Tuesday, said it will take up the matter of waiving interest on installments during the moratorium period on the next day. During the proceedings, the Centre told the top court that the loan moratorium scheme, introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, can be extended by a period of two years.

Also read:

Loan moratorium scheme can be extended for two years, Centre tells Supreme Court