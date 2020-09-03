A Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hacked on Thursday with a series of tweets asking followers for donations in the cryptocurrency, Reuters reported. Modi’s account @narendramodi_in, with over 2.5 million followers, is linked with his personal website and the NaMo app.

The tweets, now deleted, asked his followers to donate to Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund or PMNRF through cryptocurrency. However, Modi’s personal account was not affected.

Twitter confirmed the incident and said it has taken steps to secure it. “We are actively investigating the situation,” a spokesperson said. “At this time, we are not aware of additional accounts being impacted.”

In July, the Twitter accounts of high profile figures and corporations, including former United States President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Apple, were among those hacked by scammers trying to dupe people into sending cryptocurrency bitcoin.