Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was on Friday arrested in connection with a drug abuse case in Bengaluru, PTI reported. The Central Crime Branch had raided her home earlier in the day and taken her for questioning.

The crime branch also arrested two other people named Rahul and Viren Khanna in the case. The police said that Khanna was important to the case. “He [Khanna] is the main person who organises big parties where drugs are consumed,” Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said. “He was in Delhi and two CCB [Central Crime Branch] police inspectors had gone to Delhi and arrested him.” A realtor named Rahul Shetty was also taken into custody on Friday.

On Thursday, the police had arrested a clerk in the Road Transport Office named K Ravishankar. Bengaluru Police commissioner Kamal Pant told PTI that he had links to the actor. He added that Ravishankar and Shetty used to buy drugs from foreign nationals at parties and sell them.

According to News18, 12 people have been arrested in the case so far. Last month, the Narcotics Control Bureau had arrested three people in Bengaluru for allegedly supplying drugs to actors and singers in the Kannada film industry, which is also known as “Sandalwood”.

Dwivedi is best known for performances in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari Shiva. She made her debut in the Kannada film industry with Veera Madakari in 2009.