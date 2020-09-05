India’s coronavirus cases reached 40,23,179 on Saturday, after the Ministry of Health reported a record rise of 86,432 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll rose by 1,089 to 69,561. India has 8,46,395 active cases now. India is likely to soon overtake Brazil, which has 40.91 lakh cases so far.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has tested 4,77,38,491 samples till Friday, including 10,59,346 tests conducted on September 4.

On Friday, India’s coronavirus count went up to 39,37,017 with 83,341 new cases. India has had the world’s highest number of new cases daily, and earlier on Thursday reported its highest ever rise of 83,883 cases.

This comes even as the country is further opening up activities in an attempt to boost the economy. Metro trains in major cities are also set to start running from next week.

Globally, the virus has infected 2.65 crore people, and 8.73 lakh have died due to it, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US has the most cases at 61.99 lakh so far, followed by Brazil with 40.91 lakh. The US also has the highest toll, followed by Brazil.