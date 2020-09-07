India on Monday reported a record daily jump of 90,802 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 42,04,614. With this India overtook Brazil as the world’s second-most affected country from the pandemic. Brazil has recorded 41.37 lakh cases so far.

The health ministry data showed that 1,016 people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in India to 71,642.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 62,75,775 coronavirus cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

India has reported a record rise in cases as the country is further opening up to prevent further economic damage due to the health crisis. Metro trains in major cities resumed operations on Monday. In the latest set of relaxations, India also allowed congregations with up to 100 persons. While international air travel is still mostly banned, gyms, yoga institutes and most economic activities outside containment zones have already begun. Entrance examinations to engineering and medical courses have also been permitted, despite protests by Opposition parties, students and parents.

Globally, 8.82 lakh people have died from the disease, out of a total caseload of 2.70 crore.