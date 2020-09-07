The Delhi Police said on Monday that they have arrested two members of the banned Babbar Khalsa militant outfit, PTI reported.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh. They are both residents of Ludhiana and were wanted in some terror cases in Punjab, the police said. They were arrested on Saturday night following a brief exchange of fire with the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said six pistols and 40 cartridges have been recovered from them.

In August, an anti-terror court in Barmer in Rajasthan had sentenced nine arms smugglers and a Babbar Khalsa militant to life imprisonment for procuring arms and ammunition from Pakistan for the militant outfit, The Indian Express reported. Arrested in 2009, the 10 individuals had earlier been convicted under various sections of the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.