A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi for allegedly raping a 90-year-old woman, DNA reported on Wednesday. The incident took place in Chawwla area of the national Capital on September 7.

The woman was going to a nearby village on that day when the accused offered her a lift, and then allegedly raped her, the newspaper said. “A case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused was arrested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena. The woman has been discharged from hospital after a medical examination. There were several injuries on her body.

However, India Today reported that the woman was waiting for her milkman around 5 pm, when the accused appeared and told her that her regular milkman was not available, and that he would take her to a place where she could get milk. The accused then took the nonagenarian to a farm instead and raped her, the newspaper said.

Passer-by were alerted by the woman’s screams, and promptly informed the police. The police said the accused was intoxicated when he committed the crime.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted about the incident. She said the accused had forcibly taken the woman from her home and raped her. Maliwal said she met the woman, who was crying and wanted the accused to be hanged.

“This is the height of evil,” Maliwal said. “No one is safe, be it a six-month-old baby or a 90-year-old woman.”