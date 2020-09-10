The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought replies from former Telecom Minister A Raja and others on pleas filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate challenging their acquittal in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases, PTI reported.

On December 21, 2017, a special court had acquitted Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders Raja and Kanimozhi among others in the case. The CBI had alleged the exchequer lost Rs 30,984 crore because of the way licences for the 2G spectrum were allocated when Raja was the Union telecom minister.

The CBI has also sought moving the date of the hearing of an appeal challenging the acquittal of Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia and six others in a different case of the 2G scam inquiry.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for both the investigating agencies, said that the 2G scam trial was conducted at the cost of the exchequer and asked that the leave of the appeal of the agencies be brought to its logical conclusion at the earliest. Jain added that he had finished his arguments but the case could not be heard in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jain also said that Justice Brijesh Sethi, who was hearing the case, was retiring on November 30, appealing that the case must be heard and decide quickly as hearing afresh would cost a lot of money to the exchequer as well as be a waste of judicial time.

Meanwhile, the High Court reserved its order on two separate pleas by two firms related to the 2G money laundering case, seeking the release of their properties attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

Apart from Raja and Kanimozhi, others who were acquitted in the case include former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief M Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal, Managing Director of DB Realty Vinod Goenka, film producer Karim Morani and Kalaignar TV Director Sharad Kumar in the Enforcement Directorate case.

In the CBI case, former telecom secretary Siddharth Behura, Raja’s erstwhile private secretary RK Chandolia, Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and three top executives of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group were acquitted.

Raja, Kanimozhi and 15 others were tried under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, using fake documents as genuine, abusing official position, criminal misconduct by public servant and taking bribes.