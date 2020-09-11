India’s industrial output declined by 10.4% year-on-year in July, government data showed on Friday. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said industrial production declined 29.2% from April to July.

In June, industrial production had fallen by 16.6% over the same month in 2019. The sharp declines in the industrial output are due to the lockdowns imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The data showed that the mining industry declined by 13% in July and 20.2% in the April to July period. Manufacturing showed a decline of 11.1% in July and a whopping 32.8% in the April to July period. Electricity production reduced by 2.5% in July this year, and 12.5% for the four months from April to July, compared to the same period last year.

Under the manufacturing sector, the industry group “other manufacturing” declined the most in July at 43.9%, over the same month last year. Manufacture of paper and paper products declined by 37.6% and of beverages by 33.5%.

On the other hand, the “manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products” rose by 22% in July, and manufacture of tobacco products by 6.1%. Medicines are counted as essential items and medical shops, hospitals and clinics were open even during the period of complete lockdown in March and April.